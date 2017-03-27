Microsoft sued over Windows 10

In June 2016, a California woman won $10,000 (£8,000) after her PC was disabled when she installed a Windows 10 update.

The complaint contends that Windows 10 is a consumer product under USA law, and accuses Microsoft of being aware that the upgrade could cause data to be lost and hardware to be damaged.

Ever since the release of Windows 10 back in July 2015, Microsoft has come under a lot of fire for “forcing” users to upgrade to the operating system.

The lawyers behind the suit say there are hundreds of thousands of individuals who were affected like so in the United States, and who could be represented in a full class-action aimed at Microsoft.

The complaint levied at Microsoft accused the company of failing ot exercise reasonable care in the design, creation and distribution of Windows 10. It further adds that despite bringing in professional tech support to revert the computer, that process was only a “partial success”, and she eventually ended up having to buy a new PC.

“A great number of people have installed the Windows 10 system inadvertently or without full realization of the extent of the download”, the document states. “Once downloaded, the Windows 10 system does not have an option for its deletion”.

At any rate, Microsoft has responded to the Register to say that: “Customers had the option not to upgrade to Windows 10”.

Microsoft has dismissed the claims telling The Register: “The Windows 10 free upgrade program was a choice created to help people take advantage of the most secure, and most productive Windows”.

Numerous Windows users complained about compatibility and reliability problems after upgrading to Windows 10, and since then Microsoft appears to have adopted a somewhat less aggressive push with subsequent upgrades.

“We believe the plaintiffs’ claims are without merit”, said Microsoft.

Another plaintiff, Howard Goldberg, “elected to accept Windows 10 after declining over 6 months of daily prompts requesting him to download it”.

The filing details each how the IL trio either inadvertently or after being nagged elected to install Windows 10 on their computers only to have the update to wipe their data and case system damage.

In a recent blogpost, the company said it will offer a way for users to “specify exactly when you want an update to occur, including the ability to reschedule an update if your original choice ends up being less convenient than expected, or “hit the snooze button”.