Mike Bost Statement on GOP health care law

That’s the highest rate in USA history.

President Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Donald Trump warned Republicans that he is done negotiating and wants a vote Friday on dismantling Obamacare, setting up a high-stakes showdown with members of the president’s own party over his embattled health care plan.

“At this point, we are trying to get another 30 to 40 votes that are now in the “no” category to ‘yes, ‘” Meadows said after meeting with his caucus.

If the Republican-backed Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) is passed, millions of Americans now enrolled in Obamacare would lose their insurance and see fewer benefits and higher costs, especially if you are poor and working class.

Ryan’s proposal maintains popular aspects of Obamacare, namely the ban on exclusions of people with pre-existing conditions and the ability to keep young adults on parents’ health insurance until age 26.

The 25-plus no votes declared by the Freedom Caucus potentially have company.

One of the most hated part of the ACA was the individual mandate to force people to buy insurance or pay a penalty via the tax system.

But after the vote was postponed, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced that the earlier revisions – largely meant to appeal to fiscal conservatives – would make the legislationabout $200 billion more expensive than first proposed over the next 10 years. The Health Department says hospitals across Stefanik’s district will lose a total of $20.2 million. Up until seven years ago, it was perfectly legal in most states for individual health policies to use a “gender rating”, charging women more than men for the same coverage, even for policies that did not include maternity care.

Repealing Obamacare has become a rallying cry among Republicans.

“Obamacare is the law of the land”. Congress temporarily suspended the fee for this year.

The White House says it expects that vote at 3:30 p.m., as scheduled. But he remains steadfast behind Trump and said he believes the president will still deliver.

Republican senators have largely watched from afar as House Republicans engaged in internecine warfare over the health care replacement plan, while more quietly debating an issue with profound political implications heading into the 2018 mid-term elections.

Mr. Acker isn’t alone among north country health professionals in his concern over the Republican healthcare bill. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster – is imploding fast!”he tweeted“.

“We have come up with a solution that’s really, really I think very good”, Trump told the nation’s governors at the White House on February 28. But instead of picking up support as Friday wore on, the bill went the other direction, with some key lawmakers coming out in opposition. “Rookie’s error for bringing this up on a day when clearly you’re not ready”.

Scrambling to nail down votes for the health care overhaul legislation, Republicans are considering ways to ease federal requirements that insurers cover such basic services as prescription drugs, maternity care and substance abuse treatment. Without reconciliation, Republican leaders would have to amass a 60-vote super majority to pass the major legislation – an impossible task with the Democrats united against it. There, it’ll likely face an even tougher battle. If his bill doesn’t get passed, he will abandon his healthcare measures to focus on other areas of policy.