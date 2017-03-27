Militants attack minister’s house in Kashmir, decamp with four rifles

Suspected militants on Sunday night attacked the ancestral home of a Jammu and Kashmir minister in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and injured two policemen.

The number sources reveal is at least 5 rifles and two cops are also said to be injured. Farooq is Minister of State for Hajj and Waqf.

This is the third militants attack that took place in different parts of Central and South Kashmir on Sunday. “Two terrorists were killed and one of them escaped”, DGP S P Vaid told The Indian Express.

As per reports, the cavalcade of Senior Superintendents of police of Pulwama and Awantipora, Raees Ahmed and Zahid Malik was moving with the district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

Speaking to IBNS, Farooq Ahmad Andrabi said, “I was not present at the time of attack”.

It is also believed that the terrorists decamped with four weapons of security guards posted at Andrabi’s residence.