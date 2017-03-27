Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Collective Con Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown had a breakout year in 2016, but now she’s taking some time off.

Millie Bobby Brown has had a year busier than most adults.

Her tough schedule is no surprise: A fan favorite after the series hit Netflix last summer, the Eleven actress has spent a lot of time traveling to red carpets and comic book conventions, while Season 2 is now in production.

However, one young actress has been taking it all in her stride and has chose to recuperate, put her health first and rest from all the chaos.

She added, “I just think I’ve worked too hard and I have to rest as I’ve had a really long shoot and I’m still filming Stranger Things”.

Brown apologized to those who attended the convention hoping to get a chance to meet her, and promised that she’d make it up to all her fans in the future.

The 13-year-old then went on to thank her fans for their support and expressed how much she loved them.

By the way, Brown wasn’t only member of the Stranger Things cast to be a no-show at Collective Con. Sometimes, you need to put yourself first – especially when it comes to physical and mental health, and there’s absolutely no reason to feel guilty about that.

Far too often, self-care falls by the wayside – especially for perfectionists like Brown. Get well soon, Millie! How about some more R29 goodness, right here?