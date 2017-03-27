Millie Capital Management LLC Has $546000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Rex W. Tillerson is another major player among company insiders, now holding 2,618,856 shares as of less than 0.1%, carrying a current market value of $214379552.16. Exxon Mobil now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.58. Average recommendation stands as Hold with consensus analysis of 27 Analysts. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. We would note that analysts seem to be projecting earnings, on average, for this quarter in the range of $0.40 to $1.12. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued. However a year ago during same quarter Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) reported $0.43 EPS. Bearish revenue estimates established at $64B while the bullish revenue forecast has been figured out at $72.88B. This quarter analysts say they expect sales to move at $67.9 billion – higher from $48.71 billion the year before. Analysts mean target price for AT&T Inc. Exxon Mobil Corporation has 1 buy ratings, 15 holds and 2 sells even after the stock tumbled -12.71% from its high of $95.55 to a $339.43 billion market value through Mar 24, 2017.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock has 52-week high of $90 and 52-week low of $66.55. Tightening the gaze, stock performance for the last 5 trading days is -0.94%.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -5.36%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -9.18% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

The Average Volume of the company is 8.86 Million, while the Relative Volume of the company is 0.74. The company’s P/E is 43.56 and Forward P/E ratio is 16.92. The company now has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.60% and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 0.60%.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is at 41.21.

Presently Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stock have an ABR of 3.02. Moreover, Wells Fargo issued Downgrade rating for the stock on 11-Jan-17. The score shows the rating on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1=strong buy and 5=strong sell. According to a piece that hit the wires on Oct 31, 2016, researchers at Goldman reconsidered their prior rating on the stock, and lowered it from Buy Perform to Neutral. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44. (JPM) jumped 45.3 percent over the past one year, while it rose 1.44 percent year to date (YTD). Beta value of the stock stands at 0.88. From the opening price, the stock has seen a change of -0.98% recently clocking in with a price of $81.23. During the trading on 03/22/2017, Company’s stock ranged from $82.09 to $81.43. The stock is now trading -1.18 percent higher from its SMA-50. (JPM) has a Return on Assets of 0.9 percent, Return on Equity of 10 percent, while Return on Investment of 5.9 percent. “Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company’s performance the analyst decides whether their stock is a “buy”, sell” or hold”.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.

Exxon also lost a courtroom battle last week when a NY judge ruled that the company must reveal correspondence from its executives related to the impact of climate change on the company’s business. The high end of the revenue guidance is $25.84 Billion and the low end is $23.96 Billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s growth estimate for the current quarter is 13.3, and 6.5 percent for the next quarter. Expected growth of JPMorgan Chase & Co.