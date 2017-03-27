Mission 41K betting big on solar energy

He also announced various development projects at other stations in the South Central Railway from Hyderabad.

“We will go for solar power all over India and out of this, 500 MW will be produced by installing solar panels on rooftops of railway buildings and another 500 MW through land based”. “Traction power and non-traction power both will benefit from solar power and as well as reducing cost of energy”, he added. Considering only around 4% fresh water is naturally available, these water bodies can be very handy.

“We have already planted almost 1.5 crore saplings on the premises of various railway establishments and the target would be achieved in near future in phases by planting 1.2 crore saplings a year”, he said. “We will not only cut the costs but will generate additional revenue”, he said.

His ministry has already awarded projects worth Rs 1 trillion under the Sagarmala project and plans to award Rs 2 trillion more in the next two years, he added.

The Minister was speaking on Saturday at the CII’s (Confederation of Indian Industry) Annual Regional Meeting on “Economic Disruption”.

Union minister for railways, Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu made a strong pitch for Indian Railways going into Joint Ventures (JVs) with state governments to expedite completion of rail projects.

He said all public sector enterprises, including ports and shipyards under his ministry, will be earning a profit of Rs 7,000 crore this fiscal year, up from Rs 6,000 crore in 2015-16.

In addition, the railways are also looking at adding 100 km of new railway lines in the next four to five years. He said that an amount of Rs. 1729 Crores has been granted as budgetary outlay for rail projects in Telangana state which is a sizable increase of 187 percent over the average of previous two years.

According to him, if the state grow at 10% annually then the country s GDP growth would also grow at 10%.