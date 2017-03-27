Mitch Seavey wins 2017 Iditarod in record time

He finished second behind his dad, Mitch Seavey.

Mitch Seavey pulls through Nulato.

.

Mitch Seavey made Iditarod history on Tuesday afternoon, shattering the race speed record and winning his third championship as the race’s oldest victor, breaking his own record from 2013.

Seavey slashed seven hours off the record set previous year by his son, Dallas Seavey, with his run of eight days, three hours, and 40 minutes. He received a check for $75,000 and a new Dodge Ram pickup truck.

On an antitypical route to the Burled Arch on Front Street from Fairbanks, Mitch Seavey significantly shaved off race time from the 2015 race, which took the same route.

The Seavey family have now won the last six races.

His son, Dallas, set that record past year and he beat it by nearly eight hours.

Two dogs died last week, including a 2-year-old male named Smoke who died while being flown back to Anchorage from a checkpoint. The only time he noted significant struggle was before hitting Koyuk when he hit glare ice, but he held on.

He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey.

Three other dogs have also died since the race started March 6 in Fairbanks, including one on a team belonging to Keith’s partner, former champion John Baker of Kotzebue. In this photo provided by the Iditarod Trail Committee, veteran musher Scott Smith and his race team travel along the frozen Kouwegok River out of Unalakleet, Alaska, toward the Shaktoolik checkpoint Monda. After banking a luxurious amount of rest on the coast, his team ran a blistering pace to Nome to extend that lead by another 45 minutes on the 77 miles in from White Mountain.

The musher from Seward, Alaska, brought his dogs off the frozen Bering Sea and onto Front Street in the Gold Rush town of Nome after crossing almost 1,600 kilometres of Alaskan wilderness.