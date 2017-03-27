MM Hassan appointed interim KPCC chief

The Congress central leadership has appointed senior leader M.M. Hassan as the interim president of the party’s Kerala unit.

The high command picked Hassan for the job as he is the senior-most among KPCC vice-presidents. AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, who is in charge of party affairs in the state, had given a report to the high command, considering his wide grassroots connect and USPs.

Sources said Chennithala made a decision to withdraw his nominee as “A” group was adamant in its choice.

According to an official communication from party high command on Saturday, Hassan will hold the charge of president with immediate effect till a regular president is appointed.

The appointment was delayed since Congress president Sonia Gandhi was overseas for treatment. Hassan thanked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for reposing their faith on him.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former KPCC President V M Sudheeran were among those present at the function. He will officially take charge as president at 11 am on Sunday.