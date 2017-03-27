Mobile upgrades their network with phone scam protection

T-Mobile, a major wireless network operator has come up with a brilliant strategy to give relief to its customers.

T-Mobile is quick to point out that there is a chance that calls identified as dubious may be false alarms, meaning if you have activated Scam Block, you may inadvertently prevent a legitimate caller from reaching you.

T-Mobile says it’s enabling both services on a rolling basis, beginning with T-Mobile one customers.

Postpaid customers will have Scam ID turned on starting April 5th, while prepaid customers will have the option to opt into Scam ID on the same day. It’s unclear how accurate T-Mobile’s scanning is, though.

Utilizing patent-pending technology, every time a call enters the T-Mobile network, it is analyzed against a regularly updated database.

The technology is baked into T-Mobile’s network and will appear on any phone using the network. The tech behind these features is built into T-Mo’s network, and it can analyze a call and compare it to a database of tens of thousands of scam phone numbers. We have yet to see how effective the system is, but since it is free and if you are a T-Mobile ONE customer, then we guess it won’t hurt for you to turn it on and keep yourself protected. Considering scam calls are just as much of a problem as ever these days, it’s a commendable protection. Once enabled, it can be turned off by dialing #OFB# (#632#). “To enable the Scam ID, it is “#664#”, while Scam Block is “#663#”.