Mom, daughter killed in separate crashes minutes apart

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter both died in separate wrecks within a half-hour time span Tuesday in DeKalb County according to Valley Head Police Department. He says one of the vehicles crossed the center line before the crash.

According to Valley Head police, Patterson’s young daughter was hit by a vehicle while out in the street about a half-hour later.

The girl had just returned home from school and had no idea her mother had been killed.

Summerville said the incident happened on Alabama 117 at mile marker 9.

The driver was not injured but Libby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified her as 8-year-old Libby Patterson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s such a bad thing to happen”, Dekalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told a local outlet.

“Now all I can think about is what might have been for us and the most intelligent, thoughtful and loving little girl I have ever known”.

While a police investigation continues, friends of the child’s father, Kevin Patterson, have arranged a fundraising account for him.

State troopers are still investigating both accidents.