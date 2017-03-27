‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins to Write, Direct ‘Underground Railroad’ Series at Amazon

The movie of 2016 was, according to most standards, “Moonlight”, a gorgeous coming-of-age film that took home (with no small fanfare) the coveted Oscar for Best Picture. Amazon has hatched a script-to-series deal for Jenkins’ take, which will adapt Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel The Underground Railroad, itself the subject of praise and victor of the National Book Award.

The series explores the historical period by following the story of a young slave named Cora who escapes her plantation. It’s unclear if Jenkins plans to write and direct all of the episodes, but given that this is a limited series and as such a close-ended story, it would certainly make sense.

The series will be directed by Oscar victor Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and will chronicle the journey of a young slave woman as she makes a bid for freedom in the antebellum South, according to Amazon.

“Going back to “The Intuitionist, ‘ Colson’s writing has always defied convention, and ‘The Underground Railroad” is no different”, Jenkins said.

Jenkins lauded Amazon as a distribution partner for this new project, praising the streaming service’s “reference for storytelling and freeness of form” as being “wholly in line with our vision”. He recently directed an episode of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the film “Dear White People”, and previously directed one episode of the PBS series “Futurestates“.

Fresh off of his Academy Award wins for Moonlight, Barry Jenkins is heading to television for his next project. The series will be co-executive produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Pastel, Jenkins’s production company, co-founded by producers Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy. In addition to winning the night’s big award, Moonlight also won for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Mahershala Ali won in the Best Supporting Actor category.