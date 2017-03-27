More brands pull ads from YouTube

A YouTube advertising boycott in response to revelations that ads were being displayed alongside extremist videos could last months, Ireland’s largest ad-buying group has warned.

The spreading boycott confronts Google with a challenge that threatens to cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

Removing countless ads from tons of YouTube videos is going to be really complex because of the automated system of Google. He was recently removed from Google’s Preferred and Maker Studies just because he was making statements that were anti-Semitic in his YouTube videos.

Most analysts, though, doubt the ad boycott will seriously hurt Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. Currently, about 400 hours of video posted each minute and over 1billion hours of video consumed each day on YT.

But that promise so far hasn’t appeased AT&T, Verizon Communications and an expanding global list of advertisers that includes Volkswagen, Audi, HSBC Holdings, the Royal Bank of Scotland and L’Oreal.

To top off the week in which companies like Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, and AT&T pulled their ads from YouTube due to placement around content that was offensive or hateful on their platform, according to today’s reports, not even the brand name of YouTube is safe from this problem.

In its statement, Verizon said it chose to pull ads from YouTube to protect its website while it investigates the “weak links” among its digital advertising partners.

As part of that effort, Google intends to block more objectionable videos from ever being posted on YouTube – an effort that could spur complaints about censorship.

Although they have been growing rapidly, YouTube’s ads still only represent a relatively small financial piece of Alphabet, whose revenue totaled $73.5 billion previous year after subtracting commissions paid to Google’s partners. EMarketer projected YouTube’s advertising will rise 26 percent this year to $7 billion, but that prediction came before marketers began to suspend their spending.

Core Media took the decision to “pause” its clients’ YouTube campaigns last week after an investigation by The Times found that brands were being promoted alongside inappropriate content.