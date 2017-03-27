More Than 40 Percent Of LA Millennials Living At Home With Parents

So why are millennials a stay-at-home generation? These circumstances, of course, are somehow their own fault and not precipitated by the economic choices of their elders. On top of that, Milwaukee millennials who live at home have a median monthly income of $1,149.

About 42 percent of residents ages 18 – 34 in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area are living with their parents, according to apartment listing site Adobo, which based its study on an analysis of 2015 U.S. Census data. “But with recent research showing that millennials are living at home more than ever before, we set out to uncover why this is happening, and also where this is happening most”. Meanwhile, the median price of rent in the metro area is $1,348. Of those, 9.2 percent of the millennials living there are unemployed, while of those who work, the median monthly income is $2,813.

But don’t just blame it on Bay Area rents. “Other factors also contribute to Millennials living at home, including education level, student loans, unemployment and low pay. Many Millennials are not only earning less than their parents did as younger adults, but the majority of Millennials who pursue college degrees are eventually saddled with an average student loan debt hovering around $30,000”.

The top-10 cities with the most Millennials living at home are: Miami (44.8 percent); Riverside, Calif. (44.5 percent); NY (43.8 percent); Los Angeles (41.5 percent); Philadelphia (41 percent); Detroit (40 percent); Chicago (39.1 percent); Providence (38.7 percent); Baltimore (36.9 percent); and Cleveland (36.4 percent).

All of the regions studied had populations of 1 million or greater, meaning numerous country’s largest cities also made the list. Just last month, a separate study found singles in Miami by and large can not afford to rent housing in the city. “Often, it’s a combination”.

