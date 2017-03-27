Most Active Energy Stocks: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

This rating was issued on 3/23/17. That compares with a price-to-sales ratio (PSR) of 1.28.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whiting Petroleum Corp. now shows a Weekly Performance of 0.11%, where Monthly Performance is -18.79%, Quarterly performance is -17.99%, 6 Months performance is 31.23% and yearly performance percentage is 0.66%. There is no concrete way to calculate a price target. Whiting Petroleum Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. (WLL) to Market Perform with no specific Price Target on 12/16/16.

12/01/2016 – Whiting Petroleum Corporation was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

02/23/2017 – Whiting Petroleum Corporation had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

For the ongoing Fiscal Quarter, 32 analysts have an average earnings forecast of $-0.19 per share. For annual bases, the firm attains $0.08 per-share earnings for FY 2016 trends against $0.15 for fiscal year 2017 Trends, views extracted from WSJ. Hence, the surprise factor was -14.6 percent.

The stock’s price switched up -15.53% 20-Days Simple Moving Average, dropped -23.11% from 50-Days Simple Moving Average and fell -13.92% from 200 Days Simple Moving Average. This general trend determination is based on the time-tested method of pitting varying long time frame moving averages against one another and seeing what that relationship reveals. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 88,652 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock showed weekly downbeat performance of -2.46%, which was maintained for the month at -21.51%. The Monthly and Yearly performances are -22.38 percent and 16.43 percent respectively. It fall, as 35 investors sold Whiting Petroleum Corp shares while 97 reduced holdings. Relative volume is ratio between current volume and 3-month average value, intraday adjusted. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.04 on March 23, reaching $3. A higher price target would definitely provide confidence to investors during the trading action, consideration given by Wall Street Journal.