Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

If the reports are true March will be the deadliest month for civilians at the hands of US airstrikes since the war began, potentially taking the tally to more than 1,000 civilians killed.

The U.S. military says the death of civilians in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul is “a awful tragedy” and that it is investigating allegations that airstrikes from a U.S. -led coalition killed as many as 100 civilians there earlier this month.

The Iraqi army said it had “reduced” its firepower in its offensive on the heavily populated Old City, after US-led airstrikes are on the al-Jadida area were believed to have killed as many as 500 people last week.

According to USA officials, the airstrike killed dozens of Al Qaeda militants gathered for a meeting near a mosque across the street.

A Nineveh province health official said on Sunday that 160 bodies had been officially buried after they were recovered from the site where eyewitnesses said buildings had been flattened by the 17 March blast. However, locals said dozens of worshipers were killed in the strike and the targeted building was, in fact, a mosque.

Rasool said that the defence ministry has opened an investigation into the reports that strikes killed civilians in west Mosul.

“A team of military experts from field commanders checked the building where the media reported that the house was completely destroyed”.

For the first time since Moscow’s intervention in Syria, claims of civilian casualty deaths caused by the coalition outstripped claims against Russian Federation, according to Airwars.

“Our goal has always been for zero civilian casualties, but the coalition will not abandon our commitment to Iraqi partners because of the IS’s inhuman tactics terrorising civilians”. The rubble in front of the boy is what remains of a house destroyed in coalition airstrikes.

The US-led coalition has conducted more than 19,000 airstrikes against the IS in Iraq and Syria since the summer of 2014.

Civilian casualties in the embattled city continue to increase as Isis rockets targeted a market in east Mosul on Sunday, killing at least 16 people, according to a military source quoted in the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

The United Nations expressed profound concern on Saturday over the reports.

There are about 600,000 civilians feared trapped in western Mosul, according to the International Organisation of Migration.

Additional members of the 82nd Airborne Division’s second combat brigade are deploying to Iraq on a temporary mission to provide additional “advise and assist” support to Iraqi forces, Colonel Joseph Scrocca, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve told ABC News.