Mosul offensive halted after scores of civilians killed

And appears to be growing. While the investigation is predicted to take between two to three weeks, it has been reported that if the building collapse is found to be the result of the US -led strike, it would mark the deadliest civilian casualty incident since the USA became involved in 2014.

The change in tactics came amid uproar over the March 17 incident, in which local officials say a USA coalition air strike demolished buildings killing scores of people, with some citing a death toll of more than 200.

Rasool said that the defence ministry has opened an investigation into the reports that strikes killed civilians in west Mosul. “Victims were mostly women and children, according to the agency”.

Not-for-profit group Airwars warned this week of “record” deaths as bombing reached unprecedented intensity. U.S. Central Command’s review of allegations of civilian casualties has determined that at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition airstrikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve.

By the time rescuers finally arrived no one was left alive. “It’s open ground, there are no tall buildings, no civilians to use as cover” in villages where local populations have fled as Islamic State’s grip loosens, he said.

Often the number of people in a building is swelled by families displaced by fighting in other areas.

Iraq’s military said 61 bodies had been recovered from a building Islamic State had booby-trapped, but that there was no sign the structure had been struck by a coalition air strike.

The US military has confirmed coalition air strikes on a location in Mosul, where residents and officials say dozens of civilians died as a result of the bombing.

Grande urged all parties to the Mosul operation to refrain from “indiscriminate use of firepower” and “do everything possible to protect civilians”.

CENTCOM issued a statement saying it was now investigating the reports, but would not accept any responsibility for the loss of life.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the top Air Force commander in the Middle East, said in February that USA advisors had been granted greater authority and, rather than going through headquarters, now can speak directly to pilots so that strikes can be launched quickly.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Air Force and other military branches released statistics showing it had stepped up the fight against ISIS in January and February.

In the initial hours following the strike by U.S. drones and aircraft, the Pentagon had been adamant that it had only hit a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting.

The activist group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights alleges that an airstrike on the school killed 33 civilians who had been seeking shelter from local fighting. Military officials, however, denied that the country’s rules of engagement in the region have been relaxed.

Analysts think this surge in deaths may be a product of a shift in the anti-Islamic State campaign under President Trump, who has called for more unfettered action against the jihadists and memorably promised to “bomb the s– out of ’em”. Iraqi forces were relying on “light and medium weapons, among them sniper [rifles], to hunt for Daesh members” located among civilians, he said. This is war and we wish it was different. His January request could open the door for U.S. military planners to prepare attacks that may be expected to – and indeed do – kill more civilians.

Iraqi government forces paused in their push to recapture western Mosul on Saturday because of the high rate of civilian casualties, a security forces spokesman said, a move apparently motivated by the incident.