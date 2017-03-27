Mother of Khalid Masood ‘shocked and saddened’ by Westminster attack

She said she does not condone the terrorist’s actions and also does not support the beliefs that led to him committing the atrocity. Four people, excluding the assailant, were killed in the attack.

Last week, Prime Minister Theresa May said Masood had been investigated by the security services for having links to “violent extremism”.

But Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that, while Masood “clearly had an interest in Jihad”, police had so far found no evidence of an association with the group or al-Qaeda, or that he had discussed his plan with others.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the rampage and called Masood “a soldier of the Islamic State“.

Masood was “joking” with hotel staff in Brighton in the run-up to his attack in the capital – and used phone messaging service WhatsApp minutes before striking.

This is one of the knots the London police are working to untie after establishing that he was on WhatsApp at 2.37pm, about two minutes before smashing his rented vehicle into innocent people on Westminster Bridge.

Was Khalid Masood, the Westminster, England, attacker receiving instruction from a yet to be identified person (s) when he embarked on Wednesday’s killing spree?

Mars Ajao, from Carmarthenshire in West Wales, said she had “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident”. He then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead.

