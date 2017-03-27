Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus unveiled, shipping with Google Assistant!

The phones were launched two days ago at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

When you look at the two handsets side by side, you won’t notice the difference.

The Motorola Moto G5 will be available from March in Lunar Grey, Fine Gold, or an O2 exclusive Sapphire Blue for £169. However, neither the Moto G5 or G5 Plus offers built-in NFC, which means Android Pay won’t be supported. The Moto G5 Plus also available with 4GB RAM gets an upgrade here with the base storage at 32GB and the second option being a 64GB model.

First of all, unlike other smartphone vendors, the Plus moniker does not indicate that the G5 Plus is a bigger version. It has various RAM and storage capacities, but you’ll have 2/3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage to choose from.

You’ll also find high-end features like a fingerprint sensor below the screen, a 13-megapixel back camera with lightning-fast phase detection autofocus and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The G5 sports a 13MP camera while the G5 Plus sports an improved 12MP camera with a wider aperture. The Moto G5 has a Snapdragon 430, the Moto G5 Plus a Snapdragon 625 CPU. Moto’s conference starts at 9pm IST (4.30pm CET) on Sunday, and should be live streamed for the world to see. The G5 Plus will draw power from a 3000 mAh battery. The G5 and G5 Plus come sporting a new metal design, which should give off a more premium feel, and certainly one that will belie their price tags. The successors to Moto’s popular G4 – we now list the Moto G4 as one of our favorite budget smartphones – boast improved cameras, fingerprint sensors and the built-in Google Assistant, along with price tags that won’t put a pinch on your wallet.

Both models have also been equipped with a fingerprint sensor, a feature that was a year ago reserved for the higher-spec Moto G4 Plus. It adds the ability to move through screens using the fingerprint reader instead of standard swipes to the display.

On the front is the same 5-inch wide-angle lens camera as on the G5.

The G5 Plus also includes Moto’s new “One Button Nav” functionality, which we’re looking forward to testing out in a hands-on session later this week. You also get Moto Display for notifications and the same gestures as other Moto phones.

Motorola didn’t reveal USA pricing for the lower-end Moto G5, which will cost €199 in Europe.