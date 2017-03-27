Motorola Moto G5 with Snapdragon 430 SoC launching in India soon

To recall, Motorola launched the Moto G5 along with Moto G5 Plus last month at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Spain.

After launching Moto G5 Plus earlier this month, Lenovo, sub-brand, Motorola has now started teasing Moto G5 smartphone, which hints that India launch of said smartphone is around the corner. The company has already launched the Moto G5 Plus in India in two different variants- The 3GB RAM + 16GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 4GB RAM + 32GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

At the moment, there are no details about the pricing and precise release date of the Moto G5. Last week a new color variant of the Moto G5 had been spotted online.

SEE ALSO: Is Moto G5 Blue Sapphire color variant coming soon?

As far as the specifications go, we saw the Moto G4 coming with nearly similar specs of the Moto G4 Plus, sans the fingerprint sensor and downgraded camera. All said, the Moto G5 will go against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 3s and Lenovo K6 Power in India as they are now the best selling smartphones in the sub-Rs. From design to specifications, the Moto G5 series comes with a slew of upgrades.

Motorola Moto G5 sports a 5 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU.

For photography enthusiasts, the Moto G5 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Starting with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, followed by 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, and lastly 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone draws juice from a 2,800mAh battery. Connectivity options such as Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are provided with the device.

Interestingly, the Moto G5 comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated into its home button, that can also be tuned to perform several actions.