Movers to Watch: Mylan NV (MYL), Pain Therapeutics Inc. (PTIE)

BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report 2.15 earnings per share. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Mylan by 9.6% in the third quarter. For MYL, the company now has $1.15 Billion of cash on the books, which is offset by $336.4 Million current liabilities. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Mylan by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,697,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,942,000 after buying an additional 865,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

As for as concerns shares volumes, in share of capital Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has 535.50 million outstanding shares among them 440.13 million shares have been floated in market exchange. Mylan has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.40. As earning per share serves as an indicator for company’s profitability, analyst have given their estimate trends for the next year with quarterly estimate of $1.26. Current stock price is in the upbeat territory taking into account of 20 days moving average with -2.46% and continued bullish run for 50 days moving average with 0.95%.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. For the current estimate trends of EPS, pool recommendation was $1.03 and for one month was $0.98.

Mylan N.V. holds a total Debt Equity of 1.4 * with the Long Term Debt/Equity of 1.37 *. Tracking last five years, its sales surge 12.60% a year on average and the company’s net income declined by an average rate of -5.50%. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $166,189,000. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mylan-myl-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock.

Mylan’s consensus price target is around $51.71 a share.

The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. This is built on a simplified 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Mylan now has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. (NASDAQ:GILD) stock have an ABR of 1.95. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V.is a global pharmaceutical company. The company has a market cap of $47.50M. It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL?