MSU Set To Face Baylor On Sunday In Elite Eight

BU responded with a layup from sophomore forward Kalani Brown, and when senior guard Alexis Brown was fouled on a missed shot from behind the arc, she cashed in all three of her free throws.

The Lady Bears have faced 13 of the 64 teams in this year’s March Madness tournament this season.

The only hole on Davis and the top-seeded Lady Bears’ resume during that time is the lack of a Final Four trip, and they have another chance to clear the last remaining hurdle when they meet No. 2 seed Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I just went in the locker room and apologized to the seniors that I couldn’t as their coach get them to a Final Four”, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. They were a No. 1 seed in 2011 and lost in the Elite Eight and a top seed past year when they lost to Oregon State in the regional final. “Many players and schools across the country would trade places with them in a heartbeat”. The effort followed the template Baylor has used all season in that four players – Kalani Brown (15.1 points per game), Alexis Jones (13.1), Davis (12.8), and Alexis Prince (12.2) – score in double figures.

Early, it looked like Baylor would run away.

Jones drove the lane the following possession but the ball didn’t fall through the hoop.

“It doesn’t change anything for us”, Mulkey said.

The Destination Dallas dream slipped through Baylor’s fingers against the Bulldogs.

The usual suspects were back at it in the third; Brown and William each tacked on nine more points, but another 9-2 Baylor run at the end of the third quarter put the Lady Bears up 61-60 with one quarter to go.

“You’re going to see pressure everywhere”, Mulkey said.

In what was expected to be a battle of the bigs, Baylor held that advantage inside. She had 13 points on Friday. In that time, she has guided the Bears to NCAA titles in 2005 and 2012. “Just handle the pressure, realize there’s not going to be an easy pass. They made it hard for me to get post touches”.

Added Brown: “They were denying me the ball”.

Mississippi State has won their three tournament games in pretty much the same fashion. They were even more impressive – I told the kids this morning in film, I don’t watch a lot of film, I don’t watch a lot of games during the season, of people outside of our league. He was her stepfather, technically, but he was the one who helped raise her, played sports with her, and encouraged her to believe in herself as a basketball player who is generously listed at 5-foot-5.

She had the biggest heart, heavy as it might be. She said it took about a month after he died for her to be able to go work out again, but his spirit is still motivating her.