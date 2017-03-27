Muirfield Returns to Rotation of British Open Venues

Muirfield golf club has overturned a long-standing rule which means women can now apply to become members for the first time in its 272-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter for your chance to win.

McIlroy, who missed the cut in the 2013 British Open at Muirfield (he shot 79-75), said the course is not one of his favorite Open rota courses.

“This is a significant decision for a club which was founded in 1744 and retains numerous values and aspirations of its founding members”, Fairweather said.

“In light of today’s decision by the Honourable Company we can confirm that Muirfield will become a venue for The Open once again”, Slumbers said.

But there’s a problem: Muirfield has a three-year waiting list for new members – and new applicants will have to join the back of the queue.

However until today, whilst women could play as guests or visitors, they were not allowed to be members of the club.

As the New York Times explained, under threat of being excluded from hosting the British Open, the club’s members begrudgingly voted to admit female members.

Rory McIlroy is no fan of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers who, after 273 years and two votes, finally decided on Tuesday to dip their toes into the 21st century and admit women members into the still old-boys club at Muirfield. “Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future”. “We very much look forward to taking the Championship back there in future”.

Muirfield members better not expect to schedule a tea time with Rory McIlroy.

Now, with this decision reversed, the course could be reinstated in the Open rota. Nor must a club discriminate against its members such that they would have lesser rights than any other. Eighty per cent of the 1,000 Scots surveyed also believed women should have an equal standing to men in the country’s golf clubs.

The East Lothian course has hosted the Open 16 times. Augusta broke the gender barrier for membership in 2012, with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and SC businesswoman Darla Moore becoming the first women invited to join the storied club.