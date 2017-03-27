Mulvaney: If Your State Doesn’t Mandate Maternity Care, Change Your State

“States not only have the ability to require those services – many of them already do”, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on CBS’s “This Morning”.

Hal Lawrence, CEO of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told USA Today that eliminating essential benefits requirements is a “horrible idea that takes away women’s access to preventive and maternity care”.

A last-minute tweak to the American Health Care Act, the bill that would repeal Obamacare, will leave it up to state governments to decide whether they want to require “essential health benefits”-a list of bedrock services like prescription drugs and hospitalization insurers must now provide”.

When asked what a pregnant woman whose state didn’t cover maternity care should do, Mulvaney said: “You can figure out a way to change the state you live in”.

If you live in a state in which lawmakers don’t like interfering with private insurance companies, you can (a) move; (b) find time to start lobbying state policymakers in the hopes of persuading them; or (c) go without treatments. “Why do we look to the federal government to fix our local problems?” “What happened is that Washington won”.

As a last-chance attempt at placating some of those conservatives, the bill was amended to remove the “essential health benefits” provision of Obamacare, which required insurance plans to cover some minimum benefits to count.

In an interview on “Meet The Press” Sunday morning, Mulvaney, who previously represented SC in Congress until he took the job in the Trump administration, also bluntly acknowledged that they may have misunderstood the complicated process of legislating in the nation’s capital. But these policies didn’t offer many benefits – often leaving consumers with big bills if they needed care.