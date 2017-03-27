Muslim Woman Targeted By Twitter Trolls After London Attack Speaks Out

A group that supports the victims of anti-muslim abuse is calling for a controversial image from Wednesday’s London terror attack to be removed from all media.

A woman in a hijab who was photographed on Westminster Bridge immediately after the attack became the victim of xenophobic and Islamophobic hate. According to the Washington Post, some others on the internet have suggested that she did not care that a man was dying next to her, while others suggested that she was happy about the attack.

The Sun reports that she has called out the troll who accused her of “casually walking by” and said she actually helped the victims and challenged people to “look past her attire”.

TellMAMA wrote on their website that wide use of the image by the media “has undermined the confidence of an innocent young woman who was also caught up in the melee after the attacks”.

Lorriman also noted that she was just one of many who seemed eager to leave the horrific scene: “She wasn’t the only one walking past injured people and it looked like she just wanted to get off the bridge as quickly as possible”.

Freelance snapper Jamie Lorriman who took the photo of the woman defended her in the media after her image was maliciously used by social media users for vilification.

“I’m shocked and totally dismayed at how a picture of me is being circulated on social media”, she said.

“The people who took on that picture are being rather selective”, Lorriman told Australia’s ABC, also referencing an additional photo in circulation. “In the other picture in the sequence she looks truly distraught. personally I think she looks distressed in both pictures”.

“I then chose to call my family to say that I was fine and was making my way home from work, assisting a lady along the way by helping her get to Waterloo Station”.

The narrative that was construed around the woman in the picture was that she was completely unaffected by the distress around her and “casually” walked by, checking her phone. It was normal for her to feel terrified as she found herself right in the middle of this traumatizing situation.

The woman is seen holding one hand to her head while walking past a woman being treated on the bridge. This is not only perverse, it fetishes Muslims from being citizens and Londoners, into bestial characters, which feeds the cycle of hatred against Muslims.