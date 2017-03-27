Muslim women form human chain after Westminster terror attack

Wearing blue to symbolise hope, the women gathered at the London scene where four people – plus an attacker – lost their lives last Wednesday. Nine people are now in custody, while one has been released on bail.

A 58-year-old man, arrested in Birmingham, remains in police custody after a total of 15 raids across the UK.

On March 22, Masood died right after he charged into the Palace of Westminster and stabbed a police officer PC Keith Palmer to death.

In the attack that Masood carried out on March 22, he used a rented Hyundai to mow down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge before running the vehicle into the Carriage Gates of Parliament.

Police said he had begun to earn a reputation for violence during his 20s and after spending time in three different prisons, he had visited Saudi Arabia, converting to Islam at least seven years ago.

On Saturday police said they still believed Masood acted alone but said “there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this”.

“As a visible Muslim I think it was important to show solidarity with the principles that we all hold dear, the principles of plurality, diversity and so on”, Ayesha Malik, a British mother, told Metro.

Masood used the messaging service WhatsApp just before he went on his deadly rampage.

His religious conversion will fuel concerns about the rising threat of criminals being brought under the influence of hardened jihadists while in prison.

A 30-year-old man, arrested in Birmingham on Sunday evening on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, is the twelfth person to have been arrested since Khalid Masood killed four people and injured more than 50 others last week.

Meanwhile, the “selfless bravery” of Mr Palmer has been hailed by his family, who thanked those who fought to save his life.

“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity”, said Melissa Cochran’s brother, Clint Payne.

In a statement, they added: “We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the past few days for their kindness and generosity”.