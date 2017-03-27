Muslim women gather on Westminster Bridge to condemn ‘abhorrent’ attack

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said there was no intelligence to suggest further attacks were planned.

More details about attacker Khalid Masood’s travels, confirmed by the Saudi Arabian embassy in Britain, emerged Saturday amid a massive British police effort to discover how a homegrown ex-con with a violent streak became radicalized and why he launched a deadly attack Wednesday on Westminster Bridge.

“We must all accept there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this”.

One victim, Danny Smith, told The Sun newspaper that Masood had stabbed him in the face with a kitchen knife after an argument just three days after they met.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and police inquiries since have concentrated on whether Masood was acting with accomplices.

Still, police have released many of those they took in for questioning in the case.

“There was nothing more you could have done”, it said.

“We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature”.

In a statement, they added: “We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the past few days for their kindness and generosity”.

He wasn’t on the radar of security services, the statement said.

“It is right that we concentrate our thoughts on the victims as we stand side by side to protect all that we hold dear, including our precious values and way of life which will always prevail”.

Police say that a 30-year-old man arrested in Birmingham on Sunday and a 58-year-old man arrested shortly after the attack remain in police custody.

On Friday, Britain’s most senior counterterrorism police officer, Mark Rowley, said authorities are working to establish whether Masood, 52, “acted totally alone inspired by terrorist propaganda or, if others have encouraged, supported or directed him”.

The man is the 12th person to be arrested in connection with the investigation, nine of whom have so far been released with no further action. He was born Adrian Russell Ajao but also used the name Adrian Elms, police said Friday.