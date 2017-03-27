Muslim Women’s Day Tweets That Show Why We Need It

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, MuslimGirl’s Editor-in-Chief, sees the day as a chance for allies to “pass the mic” to Muslim women. Beginning to do that is as easy as amplifying Muslim women’s experiences and voices all over the internet, so let’s start with checking out some Muslim Women’s Day tweets that show exactly why the inaugural holiday is so, so important. MuslimGirl recently announced a partnership with Getty Images photo agency to provide a collection of photos that more accurately portray young Muslim women doing normal things like taking selfies, getting ready to go out, and more. “The day will establish a major milestone for Muslim women’s media representation in the United States”. Al-Khatahtbeh has rallied women and women’s media, including us here at Brit + Co, to “flood the internet” with stories by and about awesome Muslim women in order to raise awareness for what Muslim women contribute to the world.

“There are so many conversations unfolding around us right now about the women’s movement and the Muslim ban, and Muslim women are rarely given the space to be heard above the noise”.

These days, MuslimGirl.com not only reaches Muslim women seeking a place where they can talk openly about the issues and challenges they face as women in an America that seems increasingly hostile to them, but it also attracts non-Muslims who are looking for answers to their questions about a religion that’s much maligned and misunderstood. Since then readership has rapidly expanded, and she told The Guardian she hopes to be the first mainstream media company run “by and for Muslim women”.

A recent survey from The Institute for Social Policy and Understanding found that Muslim women were more likely than Muslim men to report discrimination in the past year (68 percent vs. 55 percent).

Even the nasty tweets mocking the concept of Muslim Women’s Day with their uninformed, racist views are evidence of why the campaign is indispensable. They were no more likely than men to change their appearance to be less identifiably Muslim (with roughly 15 percent of both men and women saying they did so). And this March, one particular group of women is at once feeling the persecution especially acutely and rising, innovating, refusing to back down, in force. Above all, the day is meant to fortify alliances and uplift: “It’s a feel-good moment to remember how many unbelievable women have come before us and forged our world into what it is today”, Refinery29’s Neha Gandhi wrote.