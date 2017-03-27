N289m SUV probe: Saraki at Senate panel,says no paper bears his name

Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Monday submitted himself to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that is probing the purchase of a Jeep worth N298 million which he allegedly refused to pay the Customs duties.

The Committee has, however adjourned further hearing to Tuesday, 28th March to allow Nigerian Customs state it’s role in the SUV documentation.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has cleared it name before the Senate ethics committee on alleged fake customs document for an SUV auto purported belonging to him. He however reiterated saying, “Me, Ali Ndume, has no interest in this case”.

“Thank you members of the Senate Committee for inviting me”.

“The institution must continue to be strengthened to carry out its mandate, rather than strengthening individuals”. This is preferable and beneficial than strengthening individuals. They try to bring everyone else down while grandstanding. I did not import any vehicle, I did not ask anybody to act on my behalf. The vehicle is not mine. But those who want to fight the Senate for raising the issue against the retroactive application if the newly introduced policy on duty, chose to fight back using this channel.

He said the onus was on the Senators to protect the institution from those trying to pull the Senate down at all cost, stressing that the only difference between the military administration and that of democracy was the National Assembly.

He also took the oath, says he never imported any SUV Range Rover jeep.