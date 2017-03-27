NAACP Opposes Gorsuch Nomination to US Supreme Court

That is the case that led to the 2008 decision in the 10th Circuit written by Gorsuch. That law was wrong.

“When you make a deal, there’s normally something given on either side and if they don’t vote for Gorsuch, he still would be confirmed”, said Carrie Severino, chief counsel at the conservative Judicial Crisis Network. “And my job is to apply and enforce the law”.

Both liberals and conservatives are rejecting a deal being pondered by Senate Democrats who would allow Judge Neil Gorsuch to earn a seat on the Supreme Court in exchange for a promise that the GOP won’t do away with the filibuster for future nominees.

Decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court can dramatically impact the lives and rights of all Americans. So don’t believe the hype.

The Republicans kicked their feet and held their breath for the better part of a year and defied President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland the dignity of a hearing.

On the low end of the spectrum, the Tenth Circuit determined that IDEA requires schools to provide an education that is “merely more than de minimis“, or just above trivial. They sued the school district for tuition under the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

The IDEA requires public schools to provide a FAPE to all children with disabilities. To do so, the schools create individual education programs for each child. The parents instead placed the student in a school that specializes in educating children with autism.

In a 1982 case called Board of Ed. v. Rowley, the Supreme Court addressed the issue – kind of.

Durbin said the nominee had gone beyond the standards of his own appeals court by adding the word “merely” in his 2008 opinion approving the “de minimis” – or minimum – standard for special needs education.

In addition to rejecting the minimal progress standard, the court also rejected the notion of adopting an “equal opportunity” standard which would have been “entirely unworkable, apt to require “impossible measurements and comparisons” that courts were ill suited to make”. If he gets his way, Neil Gorsuch will be sitting on the Supreme Court later this spring. In doing so, Gorsuch had no choice.

On Wednesday, Gorsuch said that as a judge, he was bound by precedent in deciding the Perkins’ case, according to Politico. He wrote that the court wouldn’t “attempt to elaborate on what “appropriate” progress will look like from case to case”. It will likely invite considerable litigation against schools as lower courts flesh out its application in a variety of specific contexts. He’s ruled for big companies, but also for workers. The District pointed to the fact that it interacted with Drew’s parents frequently to update them on his status and progress, scheduled an autism specialist and a behavioral specialist to meet with Drew’s IEP team, and – perhaps most importantly – reported some level of past progress each year that it developed an IEP for Drew. A key next step will be to monitor how the Court’s holding is implemented.

Franken criticized Gorsuch’s dissenting opinion, saying judges should stray from applying the plain meaning of statutes if the result would be absurd.