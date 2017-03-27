NAACP urges Fla. governor to return case to prosecutor

Governor Scott took Ayala off the Loyd case and replaced her with State Attorney Brad King.

Since the order, Scott has faced pressure from all sides. The controversy has some, including lawmakers, demanding Scott suspend Ayala from office.

Scott’s decision is now prompting the state chapter of the NAACP to rally against him in Tallahassee next week. She now says Scott overstepped his authority. Perry Thurston, D-Lauderhill, the chairman of the black caucus.

Orlando pastor Gabriel Salguero said, “By naming a broken program, Ms. Ayala creates hope in the community for working together to find better alternatives”.

Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala is drawing harsh criticism for her decision. “Unchecked and unchanged, Gov. Scott’s hasty response to State Attorney Ayala’s announcement sets a unsafe precedent and is a slap in the face to the voters who carried her into office”, Sen. Scott defended his decision to appoint a different prosecutor. State law empowers the governor to remove prosecutors or reassign their duties.

Fox 35 asked the Governor about his decision earlier this week. “Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis was also killed while actively searching for Loyd”, spokeswoman Kerri Wyland said.

The organization said it plans to flood the governor’s office with petitions.

NAACP Florida State Conference President Adora Obi Nweze said Saturday that the group’s members don’t support Gov.

“When I first heard that the State Attorney Ayala had decided not to fully prosecute the accused murderer of his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and officer Debra Clayton, I personally was shocked”, Scott told reporters Monday afternoon.

“That’s not what she’s said”, he goes on, “She has said I do not believe in the death penalty-which is in our constitution. But the death penalty – killing people – is not the way we end crime in this community”.