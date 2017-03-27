Nasa is working on a high-speed space internet project

As the internet becomes a more and more populated place on earth, NASA is working on developing a system that would enable high-speed data movement on the internet leading to higher speeds in “space”.

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration is going to help the team from NASA to understand how the laser performs. However, the LCRD is scheduled for a summer 2019 launch. The laser technology known as Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) can transfer data up to 100 times faster than any existing radio frequency systems by using less mass and power and will revolutionize the way astronauts communicate or send and receive scientific data and videos from orbit to Earth.

NASA’s Mars Rover website explained that 60 megabits of data from Mars can be received in Earth within 1.5 to 5 hours using current technology. The project in collaboration with the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate’s Space Communications and Navigation program office, MIT Lincoln Labs and the U.S. Air Force is taking the tech contours to the highest level in sky and on Earth.

“LCRD is created to operate for many years and will allow NASA to learn how to optimally use this disruptive new technology”, said Don Cornwell, who leads the development of the instrument. They hope that the new technology will also be used in other NASA missions that orbit the Earth. In such mission, the communication systems become critical for the success of the same.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years about radio-frequency communications and how it works to make the most of the technology”, Dave Israel, LCRD’s principal investigator, said about the current communications system.

The new project LCRD aims to demonstrate the longevity and reliability of laser connectivity and its ability to adapt to different weather conditions.

LCRD is expected to function between two and five years.

On board, the LCRD satellites will be two identical optical terminals connected by a device called a space switching unit.

Once they convert the data to laser light, the optical module will beam the data to Earth. The LCRD will have optical terminals to translate data into laser or radio signals. He said this will also use the LCRD to transmit data from the ISS to Earth at “gigabit-per-second data rates”. According to Nasa, the project recently passed “a key decision point review” and has now moved to the “integration and test stage of development”.

NASA’s officers and astronauts in outer space now have to rely on constant exchange of scientific data in order to make precise calculations of trajectory, route and other important mission details.