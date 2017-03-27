NASA test fires rocket engine for future Mars mission

The full duration static fire test involved an RS-25 engine integrated with the first engine controller flight unit that will actually fly on the maiden SLS launch and took place on Thursday, March 23 at the agency’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Featuring a new flight-model engine controller and flight configuration software, the RS-25 will be used to thrust Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle. The RS-25 engine, with the flight controller, was test fired for a full-duration 500 seconds.

SLS will be the world’s most powerful rocket and send astronauts on journeys into deep space, further than human have ever travelled before.

“Those engines generate about 520,000 pounds of thrust each”, Gary Benton, the product development manager for Stennis Space Center and in charge of the rocket engines, said.

The agency collaborated with engineers from Aerojet Rocketdyne and Syncom Space Services to conduct the live-fire test.

The RS-25 engines have been a part of former space shuttles as their main engines and were made by Aerojet Rocketdyne for NASA.

RS-25 new engine controller.

The RS-25 engine controller is the “brain” that commands the RS-25 engine and communicates between the engine and the SLS rocket.

Unlike during the Space Shuttle era, the SLS engines will not be reused since the booster will not be recovered. The space agency is now studying whether or not to add a human crew to the first test flight for the SLS.

Referred to as the “brain” of the engine, the newly tested controller is created to translate the SLS vehicle’s commands into engine action, as well as monitor the health of the engine. “That testing will involve installing the core stage on the stand and firing its four RS-25 flight engines simultaneously, as during a mission launch”, says NASA.

NASA plans to conduct the simultaneous testing of four engines sometime in 2018 before the planned test launch of the SLS rocket later that year.

However, following a directive from the Trump administration, NASA is investigating the requirements needed to put a crew on that first launch.

Lloyd Campbell’s first interest in space began when he was a very young boy in the 1960s with NASA’s Gemini and Apollo programs. Having attended the launch of Space Shuttle Discovery on its final two missions, STS-131, and STS-133, he began to do more social networking on space and that developed into writing more in-depth articles. He enjoys all aspects of space exploration, both human, and robotic, but his primary passions lie with human exploration and the vehicles, rockets, and other technologies that allow humanity to explore space.