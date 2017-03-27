Nathan Lyon helps put Australia on top in India

“We are missing Virat Kohli”. After play on day two, he shed some light to Grandstand as to why.

The emphasis on bounce undid India’s top order, but Australia could have put itself in an even stronger position had some crucial catches stuck.

Lyon, continuing to torment India with his Australian weapons of overspin, dip, and bounce, took three more wickets by stumps.

This one was about pace.

Wade and Pat Cummins, who made 21, defied the Indian bowlers for almost 13 overs before being separated. After almost edging one, Jadeja was tucked up by the ball coming in, hitting him high on the pads. The former found the edge of Saha’s bat, however Renshaw failed to complete the dismissal. Rahul-Pujara needed to up the tempo when they were well set after surviving the first session with the new ball doing it’s bit. He had M Vijay on a tight leash, testing the opener’s ball-leaving skills. Balls tend to hit them and keep low rather than rear up or jag sideways.

Smith was wary of the pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association ground which is hosting its first-ever Test.

Earlier, India posted 64/1 by lunch.

– Cheteshwar Pujara now holds the record for most runs by an Indian batsman in one season.

“So, Virat personally would want to be 100 per cent but if the team feels that he is a must-have for this deciding game, the team will have to convince him that, look you might be 40, 50, or whatever per cent fit, we want you”.

He lofted left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe for a six over the midwicket and then smashed a short ball from Josh Hazlewood for a stinging four over the gully. This was his fifth fifty of the series.

Cummins did eventually snare Rahul during a fiery spell in which he exchanged words with the India batsman, who ended up sending a catch David Warner’s way after mistiming an ambitious shot.

“It was disgusting execution for sure”. Pujara continued in his usual tuk-tuk fashion to reach his 50 in 132 balls.

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, however, could not collect the catch and the hosts went into the tea break without further mishap.

This was all about Nathan Lyon. The 50-run stand between the duo came in the 13th over. Nair was done in by sharp turn and bounce.

Rahul had diligently avoided playing the short ball all morning, but having brought up his fifty after lunch, he thought he could take on a 90 miles per hour snorter from Cummins.

It was upon Rahane and R Ashwin to rebuild.

Lyon accounted for Pujara as the unsafe number three gloved one to short leg to depart for 57. I reckon that’s a pretty good day for Australia. And that’s exactly the scenario here.