NC Father, Son Killed In Crash On Way To Motorcycle Race

Authorities say a father and son from North Carolina died when their motor home flipped over an embankment and caught fire on Interstate 77 in SC. Authorities said the crash happened Friday around 1 p.m.in the southbound lanes of I-77, near mile marker 68. That accident was the second fatal crash that Chester County troopers were investigating.

Christopher, 53, and Cody Gragg, 23, who lived in Lenoir, were on their way to a motorcycle race in Georgia for Cody to compete.

Driver’s son, Cody Gragg, also died in the accident.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

The crash shut down the highway for hours.