NCAA Tournament 2017: SC beats Florida, 77-70

Fourth-seeded Florida and seventh-seeded SC, two Southeastern Conference foes, will meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden with the victor advancing to the Final Four.

Florida was called for seven fouls in the first 5 minutes of the second half, putting SC in the bonus for 15 minutes. South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell, who’s been productive throughout the NCAA tournament, had 17 in the first half. SC got a steal on Florida’s next possession, and the Gators were forced to foul again. These two teams are quite familiar with each other, having played twice this season.

Florida led 46-43 with 15 minutes left. SC shot 52.2 percent from the field in the second half and 49.1 percent for the game. Thornwell earned East Regional most outstanding player honors.

“Thornwell was just being Thornwell”, Florida coach Mike White said of the SEC player of the year as voted by coaches.

Allen struggled in the first two NCAA Tournament games, scoring a total of 11 points on 3-for-21 shooting.

No. 7 SC (25-10) vs.

But Florida closed the game going 3-of-9 from the floor with three turnovers. The last lead change came on two free throws by Thornwell with 2:24 left that made it 65-63. Only one foul has been called so far. They made some hard shots in the first half and it was against our zone more than anything.

Chiozza is getting good at beating the buzzer at MSG this weekend.

But South Carolina hasn’t just improved defensively from a year ago to now. But they also missed some open shots. “We have to guard them too”.

Ultimately, you have to beat them. The senior was 3 for 5 and scored 13 points.

SC held the Gators to 0-for-14 from beyond the arc in the second half and fought back from an eight-point deficit – just before halftime – in the defensive battle between SEC foes.

“As the (second) half evolved, we defended better and better and better”. The Gamecocks trailed Florida, 28-21, on January 18 before rallying for a 57-53 win. The Gamecocks took advantage by consistently attacking the basket.

Carolina isn’t making the ride alone, however. “We have got to play within credible mental toughness offensively, which is a little bit different that most defenses that you see, to give ourselves a chance”. “We tried to continue to pressure them but keep the hands off”.

One thing to watch for in the second half: Florida’s KeVaughn Allen, the team’s leading scorer, seemed shaken up when he collided with PJ Dozier of SC going for a loose ball. The Gamecocks have turned those giveaways into 8 points.

SC whittled the Gators’ halftime lead to 1 as the teams picked up where they left off, trading baskets. “That’s something we didn’t handle well”.

SC forced 11 turnovers, receiving 13 points from the miscues, but had trouble defending the perimeter.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament East Region wraps up this afternoon.

“Every year, we have gotten better at something when it comes to games”, said Thornwell. “We can’t let them turn us over”.

Thornwell finished Sunday’s Elite Eight game with 26 points and seven rebounds. It was a six-game improvement from White’s first season at the helm, which ended in the NIT quarterfinals.

“I was glad we didn’t have” a timeout, “of course – especially a half hour after Chris makes the shot he made”, White said Saturday.

Justin Leon paced fourth-seeded Florida (27-9) with 18 points and KeVaughn Allen had 13 points.

None of those 70-point games came against Florida.