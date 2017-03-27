NCAA Tournament Elite Eight betting preview and odds: SC vs Florida

Check below for live streaming information. Lower seeds Notre Dame, Michigan and Iowa State all had more support to win the regional final. Scouting reports aren’t really necessary. Kentucky and Florida have been joined by upstart SC in the Gamecocks’ first ever trip to a regional final. A year later, and they are on the verge of going where no Gamecock has gone before. Very impressed by way they never let up late. They’re all pretty fundamentally sound.

SC and Florida are at this stage of the tournament in large part because of a game they played against one another on January 18.

“As the perception continues to increase and we are more welcomed amongst the higher level leagues in the country, we have been there before, and we’re certainly on our way back in our opinion, I don’t think it hurts at all”.

SC guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) puts up a shot against Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) during the second half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in NY. No. 7 SC, 2:20 p.m., CBS: If you’re a fan of uptempo, wide-open basketball, of teams running lovely offensive sets, spreading the floor and using the three-point line like it should be used, this game probably is not going to be for you.

“We just came up short – extremely short”, said Ish Wainright, the only senior on the roster. “Just they just didn’t fall for us”. It should be everything we want and more. The Gamecocks are fifth in the nation in turnovers forced. “Every time we got a catch, there was somebody right there”.

Winning national title: 0.7 percent. We’re not playing the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona led by seven with less than three minutes to go but lost to Xavier Thursday night in a West Regional semifinal.

“Definitely I’ll get his thoughts and opinions”, Scott Drew said. And just – I’m just out of words.

It’s a monumental win for head coach Frank Martin and the SC program, which had never been to even the Elite Eight prior to this year and hadn’t seen the Sweet 16 since 1973.

It was a far cry from 40 hours earlier when Chris Chiozza’s three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime beat Wisconsin for the shot of the tournament.

SC pressured the ball, with the other four players staying active in the passing lanes. “They have guys flying all over the place”.

Allen, who leads the team in scoring (14.1), finished with 35 points against Wisconsin, a school record for an NCAA Tournament game. When they play real competition, it’s going to burn them. One through four can guard the ball.

“They’re so long and they’re fast and”. They shun shooters for the toughest athletes on their roster. “They don’t back down”. Now, in just his second season as head coach, Mike White has proven himself the flawless successor to Donovan, while Frank Martin has created some magic of his own at SC.

“We’re all tough guys”, junior guard J.P. Macura said. His goal, instead, is to get the entire team to buy into the same philosophy – one that he knows works and one that he has built his team around.