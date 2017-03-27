NCAA Tournament Odds: Kansas, Gonzaga Heavy Favorites In Elite Eight Matchups

This year, three teams are making their 10th or more appearance in the Elite Eight: UNC (17th), Kentucky (16th), and Kansas (14th), while four teams are making their fourth or fewer: SC (1st), Xavier (3rd), or (4th), and Gonzaga (3rd).

Carolina, which reached the Elite Eight for the 27th time, will face Kentucky on Sunday. Only four double-digit seeds have won and moved on to the Final Four. SC has the edge in the backcourt with Sindarius Thornwell.

DJ Dozier and Chris Silva had 12 points each and Duane Notice added 11 for the Gamecocks.

Elite Eight begins: Tonight!

The Musketeers’ Cinderella run continued with a stunning 73-71 win over No. 2 Arizona as 7 1/2-point underdogs to improve to 10-2 ATS in their past 12 tournament appearances, but they are winless SU in three against Gonzaga, 1-2 ATS.

(KMAland) – Check out the recaps of NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and Sweet 16 action from Saturday in men’s and women’s play.

Is there any team in the country that can possibly slow down Frank Mason, Josh Jackson and Devonte’ Graham? OR will have a chance to pull off the upset if Kansas has a poor shooting night, but don’t count on it. On the flip side, 27 of the 256 games (10.55 percent) have been decided by three points or fewer.

It’s a matchup between two top defensive teams, so it won’t be the prettiest game on the Elite Eight schedule. The Zags are one game away from making their first Final Four in school history.

No. 3 Baylor vs.

In the 32 years since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams, the average seed for the Elite Eight has been 3.16.

Hamilton averages 14 points but has scored just 24 through two tourney wins. The Bears missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field and it didn’t get a whole lot better the entire game. Two of the best offenses in college basketball will go head-to-head with the last Final Four spot on the line. UCLA outlasted Kentucky in a 97-92 shootout in December.

Malik Monk scored 47 points in the Wildcats’ 103-100 win over the Tar Heels three months ago.

Andrew Chrabascz led the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kelan Martin finished with 16 points for Butler, which struggled shooting early and did not recover. While Kentucky has a backcourt that will be in the National Basketball Association next season, North Carolina’s experience and frontcourt could overcome the Wildcats’ talent. With three juniors and two seniors in their starting lineup, a North Carolina team that’s been in this position before has the slight edge in the weekend’s final game.