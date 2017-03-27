NCAA Tournament roundup: SC surprises Baylor

Instead, there are four football schools fighting for a berth in basketball’s Final Four.

South Carolina’s Frank Martin may be intimidating on the sidelines leading the No. 1 defense in the NCAA to the Elite 8, but the head coach of the No. 7 seed Gamecocks is respected among his players and the media. Justin Jackson, Joel Berry & Co. will need to play better than they did against Arkansas if Tar Heels want return trip to Final Four. Live from Madison Square Garden the No. 7 seed Sindarellas will square off with the No. 3 seeded Baylor Bears for a shot at either the Florida Gators or the Wisconsin Badgers in the Elite Eight.

SC gets very physical and even though Baylor has seen some of this SC team before, the Bears won 69-65 in Columbia in 2014. “The hardest playing, toughest team finds a way to win”.

“When you prepped against it, you’re like, ‘It’s pretty good”, Drew said.

Who: Baylor (27-7) vs.

Four players are averaging at least 9.2 points per game, they are: Johnathan Motley (17.3), Manu Lecomte (12.4), Freeman (9.5) and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.

SC was on point defensively, and more keyed in from the start than Baylor. SC on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They push you out away from the basket and they contest passes.

Despite all of that, Baylor still has the upper hand and is the better team. In the opening round of this year’s tournament against Marquette, Thornwell had 29 points and 11 boards to rally the Gamecocks from 10 points down to a 93-73 win for their first NCAA victory in 44 years since Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English was a SC freshman. “But first game, second game, third game, I feel like you’re always going to be kind of nervous playing here, just due to the history of basketball in this arena”. Baylor has just three 3-pointers and the bench scored a total of 11 points, far below their season average. SC was chest-to-chest, body-to-body on them. Baylor, its part, also fell out of the Big 12 tournament to a lesser foe as a two-seed in the conference tilt, dropping an ugly loss to Kansas State, 70-64.

North Carolina will face Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

An emotional Martin, overcome by his team’s Duke win, told the players in the locker room, “Let’s go win this thing”.

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jim Spanarkel, who will call the game with Verne Lundquist on TBS Friday and CBS on Sunday, said the matchup tendencies with Baylor create questions.