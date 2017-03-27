NCAA Tournament: UNC locker room celebration after clinching Final Four spot

As the last steps of the Big Dance near, there are several questions to consider regarding the remaining teams and players.

North Carolina’s Luke Maye drained an 18-foot jumper with 0.3 of a second left Sunday as the top-seeded Tar Heels claimed the last spot in a Final Four full of fresh faces with a 75-73 decision in the South Regional final at FedExForum.

“I was late on the switch, kinda got out there late-but then Theo found me”, Maye said.

It was a performance that took many in attendance by surprise, particularly those who assumed that the scholarship with which Williams rewarded Maye was little more than a gesture of goodwill to the son of a former UNC great.

Maye followed this up with an outstanding performance against Kentucky, where he poured in 17 points.

“I just want to go out there and play the best I can and try to limit the mistakes I make to do what I can to help my team win”, Maye said. “And what a big-time shot by Luke”. “We’re still playing basketball, so I’m not thinking about leaving”.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams then walked across the street to check on the shaken officer, who did not suffer serious injuries, according to other officers on the scene. “But I needed to stop that right there”.

” ‘Oh, he doesn’t care about winning, he only cares about getting guys to the NBA, ‘ ” Calipari said Friday, mimicking his critics. Because I won’t watch this tape. “I’m not watching a thousand and one”. His 17 points off the bench almost led the way for UNC, coming in just two behind leading scorer Justin Jackson.

North Carolina is a 2 1/2-point favorite in Sunday’s game, which will fill out a Final Four that already includes Gonzaga and OR, both of which won Saturday. He hit the free throw to complete the four-point play. Justin Jackson scored 19 points, and Joel Berry II added 11.

Maye was named the South Region’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 16.5 points on 63.1 percent shooting (63.5 percent 3FG) and 7.5 rebounds at FedExForum.

Seniors Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derek Willis will all be gone for sure.

Gonzaga opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite against SC in the opening game next Saturday night at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The teams combined for 203 points in a December matchup won by Kentucky, but it was apparent early this game would not measure up to that one in terms of offensive fireworks.

While there were celebrations in the Florida locker room, Wisconsin’s was one of devastation.

It’s one thing to put in yeoman’s work in a January home game. Luke Maye shoots a bit – and had a breakout game against Butler – but post behemoths like Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, and Tony Bradley make the Heels incredibly hard to handle inside on offense. Duke’s Dick Groat had 48 in a 1952 game. Why exactly was maybe the best point guard in the country so concerned with a deep-dish sub known to Carolina fans as “Poor Stilman” for his overmatched emergency turn in a 2012 regional final?