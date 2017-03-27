NCAA women’s tournament: Stanford erases 16-point deficit to beat Notre Dame

It was the second straight year, Stanford ended the Irish season in the regional. “I know the scouting report on them”. We just couldn’t score, and we couldn’t defend. “That was a killer”.

Sniezek then perfectly lobbed a floating pass that found Smith on the opposite block for an off-balanced but spaced layup, retaking the lead 76-75 with 25 seconds left on the clock.

Another interesting note is that Stanford turned the ball over seven more times than Notre Dame yet earned 11 more total assists on the night, showing an increase in ball movement from the Stanford offense compared to the Fighting Irish. Following another timeout, Notre Dame inbounded under its own basket to Arike Ogunbowale near the edge of the lane, about 12 feet away.

“I think it’s good to play the team you’re comfortable with”, Stanford forward Erica McCall said.

“It was a screen for Arike”, said McGraw of the final play. “Brit had a big game on both ends of the floor, playing great defense and also knocking down her shots”. We get the win. “He said I made him cry, too”, she said. I think the NCAA committee just really likes this matchup, and they want to see it time and time again.

Notre Dame has won 17 straight, but getting there required overcoming last Sunday’s season-ending knee injury to star forward Brianna Turner.

Baylor continued to roll and led 72-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Notre Dame couldn’t stop Stanford’s perimeter game in the second half.

“We’re going to have to come out and play well offensively, and we’re going to have to play well defensively”, coach Tara VanDerveer said.

On the flip side, Notre Dame was 6-of-21 from three – and only 2-of-10 in the second half. I thought we made some really tough shots. “But it was an opportunity for us to look at what we did previous year and see if we could take one more step”.

Notre Dame’s season ends at 33-4 record.

When asked by KZSU radio about her second-half defensive adjustments, McPhee stayed focused on her fundamentals, “I’m just not used to guarding someone who can take it in transition like that, and in the beginning, she [Ogunbowale] got a lot of easy buckets coming down because I was late anxious about other shooters”.

Holding back tears, Allen described the time she has had at Notre Dame. “Just taking that in, listening to my teammates, knowing I had to step up, take my team, like, further”. Guard Marina Mabrey added 20 and guard Lindsay Allen finished with 10 for the Fighting Irish (33-4). She had eight points and took over for Ogunbowale who was blanketed by McPhee.

McGraw refused to use Turner’s absence as an excuse for the loss. She has started every game since the beginning of her freshman year, during which the Irish were 139-10.

The Cardinal, meanwhile, welcome another shot at the Irish after rallying past No. 3 seed Texas 77-66 in the other semifinal. “So it was more the wings and the guards”. But second-seeded Stanford (31-5) made 8 of 14 in the third quarter and held Texas to 33 percent to grab a 54-49 lead entering the fourth and eventually extending it to double digits by making 7 of 8 free throws during one late stretch. The Cardinal barely scored 7 points in the second quarter largely due to foul trouble from offensive creators senior Karlie Samuelson and point guard Sniezek.

Stanford had 33 rebonds and ND had 32.

Guard Brittany McPhee scored 27 points to lead Stanford.

3-Point Goals-Stanford 12-26 (McCall 0-1, McPhee 5-9, Roberson 1-4, Samuelson 5-8, Smith 1-1, Carrington 0-2, Sniezek 0-1), Notre Dame 6-21 (Boley 3-7, Westbeld 0-1, Mabrey 2-8, Ogunbowale 1-3, Young 0-2).

Notre Dame, which committed only four turnovers, finished the second half 11-of-31 from the field overall (35.5 percent) – nearly identical to Stanford’s 11-of-30 in the first half.

After Sunday’s win over Notre Dame, Samuelson embraced her father, Jon.