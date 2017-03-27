NCR revises 2017 guidance, releases Blackstone share lockup

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) traded at a yearly high level of $47.20 during the last trading session.

The company reported its EPS on 02/09/2017. In addition, Blackstone Group stockholders agreed to extend the transfer restrictions applicable to their remaining preferred stock from June until December 1. Zacks Investment Research gave NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) a rating of 2 on a scale of 1 to 5.

The Stock had a 2 Consensus Analyst Recommendation 30 Days Ago, whereas 60 days ago and 90 days ago the analyst recommendations were 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. According to them, the median (average) EPS the company could deliver is 0.46/share. This shows a surprise factor of 2.9%.

Many analysts have provided their estimated foresights on NCR Corporation Earnings, with 5 analysts believing the company would generate an Average Estimate of $0.46. The company reported its last quarter on Dec 16.

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for NCR Corporation as $1.46 Billion in the Current Quarter. This estimate is provided by 3 analysts.

For the current quarter, the highest estimate analysts provided is 1.47 Billion and the lowest is 1.45 Billion.

Considering the performance, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s shares have the potential to reach a high EPS of 0.47 per share, and a low EPS of 0.45 per share in the current quarter. The Next Year EPS growth is 9.4%, Long term annual growth estimate of 15%, Annual EPS growth past 5 years of 5.11 percent. The next year’s growth is calculated to be 9.4 percent. The Average Volume of the company is 1.06 Million and P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.96, while Forward P/E ratio is 11.8.

Another insider trade includes Officer Langenbahn (Paul) who also initiated a transaction in which 4493 shares were traded on 26 Feb 2017 as “Sell”.

5 analysts projected Price Targets for NCR Corporation.

NCR Corp. has launched a secondary offering of 342,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock by “certain existing stockholders of the company affiliated with The Blackstone Group LP”, according to a company press release. The Low Price target projection by analysts is $43 and the Mean Price Target is $48.

The company’s stock now has 5.26 Billion in market capitalization. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $49.9 on Mar 1, 2017 and touched its 52-Week Low of $25.2 on Jun 27, 2016.

The stock was able to keep return on assets at -14.66% in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry’s average stands at -0.23% and sector’s optimum level is 2.75%. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 36.1% and Return on Investment (ROI) of 13.4 percent.

While Looking at Sales Growth (Year/est), the company is now showing a percentage value of 9.3 percent.