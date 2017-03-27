Needham Downgrades the shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Buy

(NASDAQ:AAPL) was “Reiterated” by Cowen as Outperform from $135 to $155. It represents a security’s price that, if achieved, results in a trader recognizing the best possible outcome for his investment.

AAPL has a 1-year high price of $142.8 and 1-year low price of $89.47. The price target estimates represents a standard deviation of 19.23. These analysts and investment firms use various valuation methods to decide a price target for a stock. (AAPL) to Buy with a price target of $165.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) now has a consensus Price Target of $144.48. For the current quarter the stock has lowest EPS estimates of $1.91 and high estimate of $2.14. Earnings per share serves as an indicator of a company’s profitability. Consensus earnings estimates are far from ideal, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 61.2 percent. The analysts offering Earnings Estimates for the company were believing that Apple Inc.

In the last Quarter, Apple Inc. Comparatively, Apple Inc. posted earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter past year.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, AAPL earned gross profit of 70.54 Billion, in 2015 93.63 Billion gross profit, while in 2016 Apple Inc. However its lowest revenue estimates are $51.71B and highest revenue estimates are $54.64B.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 215.64 Billion in the last fiscal year. The Moving Average SMA50 is 6.65% while SMA200 is 23.89%. Angled up and price is moving up (or was recently) overall, angled down and price is moving down overall, moving sideways and the price is likely in a range. The stock is now trading with a distance of 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) of 0.9%.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 23.89%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 21.96% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. However the company observed 52 week high price on 03/21/17 and witnessed 52 week low price on 05/12/16.

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. For the current year the company has fixed $228.3B revenues, as per the opinion of 40 analysts. At present, 14 analysts recommended Holding these shares while 5 recommended sell, according to FactSet data. (AAPL) is $144.48/share according to the consensus of analysts working on the stock, with an expected EPS of $2.01/share for the current quarter. Apple Inc. was covered by a number of analysts recently, 12 rated the stock as Strong Buy, 24 rated Buy, 10 rated Hold, 0 rated sell and 1 gave an Underperform. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a note sent to investors on 24-Jan-17. Moreover, Hilliard Lyons issued Downgrade rating for the stock on 27-Oct-16.

