Netanyahu Denies Any Deals Reached Limiting Settlement Expansion

During the American presidential campaign, hopes among Israeli political right-wingers soared as candidate Trump and his minions said things not normally spoken by foreign politicians, including expressing an understanding and even support for Israeli building on post-1967 land – statements that were an anathema to the Palestinians. The report comes amid mounting speculation on the outcome after four days of high-level discussions between the administration and an Israeli delegation, which concluded Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted a close and growing relationship with the new Trump administration during a speech Monday to a major pro-Israel lobby group, but skipped over thornier issues like settlement construction and a path forward for peace with Palestinians. But it does formalize the Council’s disapproval of Israeli policy.

“The sharp increase in settlement construction sends a clear message to the Palestinians and to the worldwide community that Israel is not interested in a two-state solution”, Peace Now said.

Netanyahu initiated the talks with an eye toward getting specific figures for the rate of growth the Trump Administration would accept, but has rejected every United States proposal so far. The analysis is offered by the New York Times which says its conclusions were gleaned from a Trump administration official who was “briefed on the talks” held during the past week between the two governments. They were published on a new website sponsored by Bet El Institutions, a settler organization that counts members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle among its supporters.

A prominent West Bank settler says the number of Israelis living in the West Bank has soared by almost one quarter over the past five years to over 420,000 people.

Worldwide human rights groups consider the continuation of the occupation forces to target Palestinian families in the Jordan Valley region, either through demolition or eviction, as part of a plan to fully control an area which Israel sees as a vital and strategic area on both the agricultural and military levels. In 1967, it occupied more chunks of territory belonging to Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. The structures are deemed illegal by the United Nations and the Geneva Convention, which forbids construction upon occupied land.

He was delivering the first report to the council on implementation of the resolution it adopted in December condemning Israeli settlements as a “flagrant violation” of global law.

However, emboldened since Trump’s January inauguration, Tel Aviv has ratcheted up the expansion of settlements and “legalized” structures built in the past in a further challenge to the worldwide community.