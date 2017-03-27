Netanyahu Denies Trump’s Settlement Slowdown Deal Reached

“I’m confident that the USA and Israel will stand together shoulder to shoulder to ensure that light trumps over darkness and hope trumps over despair”, Netanyahu said from his office in Jerusalem.

The White House believes it “unrealistic” to expect Netanyahu to sign to any such agreement, the official told the Times. Apparently, Trump is not getting automatic obedience from Netanyahu on the sensitive issue of “settlement building” but the Israelis are being cautious in preventing the issue from driving a wedge between the governments as it did during the Obama administration.

“Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration”, read the statement. “We are talking about a situation that is unchangeable”, he said today.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution December 23 demanding that Israel immediately cease all settlement activities, but envoy Nickolay Mladenov said in his first report to the council since the resolution was adopted that, “no such steps have been taken”.

The report said the Trump administration would also give Israel a green light to find a solution for other outposts – like Amona – where there are legal questions regarding land ownership. Yaakov Katz says the rapid growth means the internationally backed idea of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians is now impossible.

Mladenov said “many advancements in settlements in the past three months will further sever the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state and accelerate the fragmentation of the West Bank”.

Member of the Executive Committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Head of the Palestinian Expatriates Affairs Department, Tayseer Khaled, on Monday condemned USA attempts to reach agreements with Israel on settlements in the absence of the Palestinian side, and called on the U.S. administration to respect the worldwide law and decisions on Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied West Bank including Jerusalem.

The premier’s remarks came after a Channel 2 report emerged Saturday saying the sides were hammering out a deal with that permits Israel to build a new settlement in exchange for a partial building freeze in areas outside of existing large settlement blocs.