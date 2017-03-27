New £1 coin: Tesco to leave trolleys unlocked

The trolleys will be unlocked on a temporary basis as the company adopts to the new coin in circulation.

Trolleys at Tesco’s biggest supermarkets will be left unlocked following the introduction of the new £1 coin on Tuesday. It also boasts a hologram-like “latent image” that changes from a pound symbol to a “1” when the coin is tilted.

You can easily spot those dodgy-looking fakes – they’re a little darker than usual, chipped around the edges and are liable to pass through the innards of a parking meter without touching the edges.

The Royal Mint has spent a year minting more than 1bn shiny new pounds, which will look very different from the current ones. Some older machines may not be able to be upgraded and may need to be replaced. There are lots of changes, some subtle, some obvious. It is thinner and lighter than the round pound, but its diameter is slightly larger.

Why has the coin been changed? .

Since the original £1 coin was minted in 1983, inflation has wiped out two thirds of its real value, asset manager M&G calculates.

What are the new security measures? .

The new coin has been described as the most secure coin in the world.



The coin is being bought into circulation in a bid to clamp down on fraud as it is said to be harder to replicate.

“As a result with an estimated 500,000 vending machines in operation across the United Kingdom, it will take several months to ensure that all of them are correctly upgraded for the new coin and this is simply not achievable before March 28”. As we console a crying seven-year-old who can’t get a chocolate bar after swimming, or flag down wary strangers in vehicle parks in an effort to exchange new pounds for old, we’re not going to care whose fault it is.

This will protect customers from being stuck with old coins. You can still deposit them at most high street banks including RBS, NatWest, HSBC, Ulster, Barclays, Lloyds, Santander, Nationwide, Clydesdale, Yorkshire Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and The Post Office. An initial batch of 1.5bn will be shipped from a production site in Llantrisant, Wales, and consumers will have until October to spend or exchange their old coins.

Operators including Virgin East Coast, Transport for London, Southern Rail and Chiltern Rail admitted they were still working to update their machines and that some would not be ready on Tuesday. Preparations have been underway for a number of years to get ready for the new coins so there shouldn't be too many problems.

The deadline for the withdrawal of the paper £5 note also looms in six weeks’ time.

Unless your coin collection is ruthlessly organised, there’s every chance you’ll be coming across old pound coins for months – or even years.

And for those of you hoarding £50 notes, you needn’t worry – there are now no plans to withdraw them.