New Apple 9.7 Inch iPad Boasts Affordability

Simply called iPad, the new 9.7-inch tablet is almost identical to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, but with fewer features and a lower price. However, the new iPad is seemingly bulkier and thicker than the Air 2.

Digitimes reported that, according to Taiwanese manufacturers, the 10.5-inch iPads will be produced this month so that it will be launched in time for Apple’s spring event this April.

The new iPad which weighs 1 pound is enclosed in an aluminum body which appears to be thin but considerably sturdy with dimensions of 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches. It also sports a 2048 x 1536 Retina display which consists of more than 3.1 million pixels that caters stunning pictures and videos.

Under the hood is an Apple proprietary chipsets called A9 built from 64-bit desktop-class architecture that delivers kicking ass performance on graphics and processing for games and apps without worrying about the battery life. You can pick-up the entry level version, which is the 32GB for $329, the previous version would have cost you $499.

Other speculations claim that the rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro will have the same form factor as the current 9.7-inch model.

The new Apple iPad is available in Space Gray, Gold and Silver and it was launched on 24 March in the USA and has made its way to twenty countries, it will be arriving globally in April or May.

A 128GB Wi-Fi version is said to offer a price tag of $429, while the cellular variants are reportedly set at $459 for 32GB version and $559 for the 128GB version.

Will There Ever Be No Hope for iPad Pro 2? .

Meanwhile, a separate report from the same publication speculates that the price of the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro might possibly be around $599.