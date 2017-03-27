NEW Dwight Ball Approval Hovering at 20 Per Cent

According to the latest coast-to-coast report on premier likability from the Angus Reid Institute, Premier Brian Pallister’s approval has dropped five points in the past three months amidst “political turmoil”.

Pallister also recently introduced a number of controversial bills that would freeze public sector wages and reduce health care bargaining units.

The poll, released Friday by the Angus Reid Institute, shows Ball’s approval rating essentially unchanged from a previous poll in September 2016.

But that’s cold comfort given that he remains among the least popular premiers in the country. Then, in May 2016, his approval rating took a nose dive to 16 per cent.

Just over a year ago, Angus Reid ranked Ball as the second-most approved of premier in Canada.

Ontario’s Kathleen Wynne had an abysmal showing with only 12% support, the lowest out of any premier.

The Premier may not see a problem with enjoying his vacation-home while in office, but his latest approval rating suggets Manitobans might.

The online survey was conducted between March 6 and 13.

The poll stated the survey data were donated by MARU/Matchbox and that the sample plan included large over-samples in many provinces, weighted back to provide a national snapshot.

The sample size carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.