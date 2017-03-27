New Justice League Trailer Released and It’s Awesome

Pictures gave comic book fans a second look at the upcoming superhero team-up movie, this Saturday. The trailer shows all six heroes kicking ass and fighting parademons, but it’s still keeping the general plot relatively secret. Zack Snyder is directing the film, following on from Batman vs Superman, which was one of 2016’s biggest hits – though was poorly received critically.

They seem to be making plenty of money, but surely that won’t last if they don’t make better movies. He tells Batman, “It’s good to see you playing well with others again”, as Aquaman appears wearing his bodysuit and carrying his trident.

If you’re up for a good laugh, you can also watch the amusing unofficial video showing The Avengers react to the Justice League official trailer.

You can view the epic trailer below.

Justice League will be released November 17.

The film also stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Connie Nielsen, Amber Heard and J.K Simmons.

The first official full length trailer has been released for the Justice League and right off the bat it looks like this is going to be an action packed movie. Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg come together in the latest trailer for Justice League.

Whether Justice League can keep up the proper mix of action and high stakes while sprinkling in appropriate amounts of humor for what’s sure to be well over two hours remains to be seen.

Bruce Wayne aka Batman and Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman are on a mission to find metahumans because they can not handle the enemy alone this time. After dropping posters and promos for almost every character which included Aquaman, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman.