New MLS team could be named Footy McFooty Face

It is a truth universally acknowledged that trying to let the internet decide anything serious is a futile exercise, but that hasn’t stopped the people who want to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego.

Rounding out the top five contenders in round 3 were San Diego Football Club (SDFC), San Diego Bad Hombres and Mission San Diego FC. All names must be approved by MLS, and something tells us they won’t accept “Footy McFooty Face“.

They have put the name up for a vote in an online poll on their Facebook page.

Votes can be cast on SoccerCity SD’s Facebook page. You can now only vote once a day.

Now, MLS has the final say, so it’s unlikely Footy McFooty Face will stand.

The announcement came after the San Diego Chargers made a decision to leave their Qualcomm home and move to Los Angeles.

Previous year the British publicly took it upon themselves to sabotage a competition and name a new research polar vessel Boaty McBoatface.

While the group probably won’t go with the fans’ choice if San Diego gets its MLS team, it might think twice before asking the public’s help next time.

Ultimately, the British government chose to name the research vessel the RRS Sir David Attenborough, after a popular host of nature programs.