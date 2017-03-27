New phone app can test sperm quality

In a new study published in Science Translational Medicine, the technology was used to test 350 semen samples. “The ability to bring point-of-care sperm testing to the consumer, or health facilities with limited resources, is a true game changer”, said John Petrozza, MD, a co-author of the study and director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center, in the press release. The goal: to give more access to this kind of analysis to men.

The smartphone analyser is now undergoing prototype testing.

A team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School have developed a smartphone attachment that can a process a man’s semen in just a few seconds.

Causes of male infertility may include poor sperm quality (their rate of movement and shape), low sperm count or lack of sperm, a history of sexually transmitted infections like Chlamydia and hormonal imbalances.

The device was assembled by the team using spare parts from DVD and CD drives.

Once the sample is inserted, the attachment is fitted to the camera lens of the smartphone, in this case a Motorola Moto X running Android 6.0. “With this device at home, a man can avoid the embarrassment and stress of providing a sample in a doctor’s office”.

The only limitation the male fertility test kit has is that it can not examine the sperm’s size and shape, which are vital in determining infertility. It can be used by vasectomy patients to monitor if the procedure was successful.

Shafiee says there are now other products on the market that test for male fertility, however those tests only measure sperm count and physicians often don’t take the results of those tests into consideration.

This could lead to the creation of home testing kits that are relatively affordable and easy to use. A thorough and more concise test done by a specialist always will be best.